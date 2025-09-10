NECROPHOBIA 1.2

Rhythm game fix!:

Notes within the rhythm games no longer desync from music! Additionally, a "hit" and/or "miss" indicator has been added for extra clarity.

Both rhythm games now accept "X" as well as "Z" as inputs (clearing up the issue of the second game and the wonky double tap notes).

Remastered tracks!:

Songs that have been remastered:

I trust you.

It won't last forever!

Sanctuary. (Asylum pt.2)

ONE typographical error!:

You heard me right- JUST one. Ironically, the error was spelling "stupid" as "supid". (Guess who's route this was in? Hint: He no longer gets holiday bonuses)

That's all for now, folks! I hope these changes are to all of your likings.

Until we meet again~