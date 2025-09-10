 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19920144 Edited 10 September 2025 – 04:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NECROPHOBIA 1.2

Rhythm game fix!:

  • Notes within the rhythm games no longer desync from music! Additionally, a "hit" and/or "miss" indicator has been added for extra clarity.

  • Both rhythm games now accept "X" as well as "Z" as inputs (clearing up the issue of the second game and the wonky double tap notes).

Remastered tracks!:

Songs that have been remastered:

  • I trust you.

  • It won't last forever!

  • Sanctuary. (Asylum pt.2)

ONE typographical error!:

You heard me right- JUST one. Ironically, the error was spelling "stupid" as "supid". (Guess who's route this was in? Hint: He no longer gets holiday bonuses)

That's all for now, folks! I hope these changes are to all of your likings.
Until we meet again~

