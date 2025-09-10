The following will be held from 09/10 (Wed).
- “Whaddya Think, Boss? ♥～Polishing Chapter～” starts!
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Meg)” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha (Tour) ① & ②” starts!
- “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “V Stone Set with Gift of Love Bonus ♥,” “New Owner Support Pack (TEC)” now on sale!
The following is/are still ongoing!
- “Vintage Outfit Gacha (Shizuku)” ～ 2025/09/11 (Thu) 15:59 UTC
- “Vintage Outfit Gacha (Tsukushi)” ～ 2025/09/15 (Mon) 15:59 UTC
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
