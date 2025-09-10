Dear users:

In order to meet the experience needs of users in many regions around the world, "Love Is All Around! 2 "will be updated on the afternoon of September 10th, 2025. After this update, traditional Chinese, English and Japanese subtitles will be added to the game, and users can switch according to their own needs.

In the future, we will continue to promote the update of multilingual versions according to users' feedback and actual needs, constantly optimize the game experience of users around the world, and let this heart pass to more corners!