 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Destiny 2 Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19920107 Edited 10 September 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear users:

In order to meet the experience needs of users in many regions around the world, "Love Is All Around! 2 "will be updated on the afternoon of September 10th, 2025. After this update, traditional Chinese, English and Japanese subtitles will be added to the game, and users can switch according to their own needs.

In the future, we will continue to promote the update of multilingual versions according to users' feedback and actual needs, constantly optimize the game experience of users around the world, and let this heart pass to more corners!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3282391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link