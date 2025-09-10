 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19920049
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Implemented background loading for several parts of the game to prevent stutters: boss attacks, main menu background, scene transitions.
  • More resources and shaders are precompiled in the main menu to prevent stutters during gameplay.
  • Removed "Knut" from name pool
  • Fixed player revival UI element showing in front of other UIs
  • Increased size of switch info prompt in loot screen
  • Added option to show player numbers in HUD
  • Fixed "Abandon Run" pause menu button appearing in demo mode
  • Added ability slot icons in text where appropriate
  • World interactions now show input icons instead of an exclamation mark, and sometimes an optional line of text
  • Interactions are now their own remappable action - defaults to E (main) / Keypad 6 (alt) on keyboard, and bottom face button (A) on controller (same as Jump)
  • Added a subtle visual above the player character showing when an ability comes off cooldown
  • Adjusted lighting for existing scenes
  • Renamed "Related Effects" in ability info popups to "Related Concepts"


Thank you for playing!

