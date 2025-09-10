- Buffed puny starter aliens
- Requirement to unlock better starter aliens is now Payment 1 (was Payment 2)
- Allow skipping starter aliens to open +1 extra cell
- Added Infinity hint to Dr. Doomix description: “Infinity lies beyond 1.8E308"
- Removed Boss tag from Dr. Doomix
- Bugfix: Technician alien in some cases interfered with Battery payout
- Bugfix: in some rare cases some cells would not be selectable during expansion phase
- Bugfix: If an upstream Multiplier targets two Mimicrons that both target a different (downstream) Multiplier, the second Mimicron no longer incorrectly gives $0
PATCH 1.0.8
