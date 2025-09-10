 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19919973 Edited 10 September 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Buffed puny starter aliens
  • Requirement to unlock better starter aliens is now Payment 1 (was Payment 2)
  • Allow skipping starter aliens to open +1 extra cell
  • Added Infinity hint to Dr. Doomix description: “Infinity lies beyond 1.8E308"
  • Removed Boss tag from Dr. Doomix
  • Bugfix: Technician alien in some cases interfered with Battery payout
  • Bugfix: in some rare cases some cells would not be selectable during expansion phase
  • Bugfix: If an upstream Multiplier targets two Mimicrons that both target a different (downstream) Multiplier, the second Mimicron no longer incorrectly gives $0

Changed files in this update

Depot 2500461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link