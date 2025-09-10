It's Finally Here

With this update, all the base content for Chapter 1 of Terminal Error has been completed. Although there are still mechanics, aesthetics and elements of the game that need some touching up, the flow and structure of the Chapter are all finally in place!

What To Expect?

Fight our new boss, the Sample, in a strategic battle and escape the intimidating monster as it chases you throughout the crumbling ruins of Site 41.

This boss fight is our attempt at throwing in some exciting FPS elements to spice up the Point-and-Click experience to create a truly unique challenge for Players.

You can also expect the new Administrative Block to be fully operational, now with new interactions and sections. Explore the various offices and areas as you figure out how to reach the Sample and fix this mess.

What's Next?

Thank y'all for sticking with Terminal Error for so long! Our vision for the game, and specifically Chapter 1, has finally taken shape. But we're not done yet! The next few months will be spent refining mechanics, tidying up loose threads and polishing Chapter 1 before we label this portion of the game a completed.

We aim to have Chapter 1 fully done up before the end of the year, with aims of getting a decent bit of Chapter 2 out by the first quarter of 2026.

If you've stuck around this long, we're sure y'all will enjoy this new update! The progress we've made and changes we've done throughout these past months has really been something! We hope y'all will continue to support and spread word of our strange and experimental game with all horror and thriller enthusiast who don't mind a little puzzle solving and Point-and-Click nostalgia!!!