Chapter 9 - Back to Uni
The pair rerun south to Finch Green, reconnect with friends and continue their studies. Will a summer apart affect their bond? Will they ever have their chat?
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Chapter 9 - Back to Uni
The pair rerun south to Finch Green, reconnect with friends and continue their studies. Will a summer apart affect their bond? Will they ever have their chat?
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update