Hey Sleepers,
This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.
For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.
FIXES
Fixed a rendering client crash that could happen with the disabled Lumen option in the settings.
Fixed various minor issues that led to server crashes.
Fixed a recent known issue where radiation sometimes did not affect the player.
Fixed an issue where the CHOAM cargo crates couldn’t be removed from inventory. As part of the fix, all CHOAM cargo crates have been removed from players' inventories.
Fixed an issue with a missing dialogue with Ugo Firenze in the "Bouncer Duty" contract, if “The Call" journey was also tracked.
Fixed an issue with the new trainer armors dropping on the ground if the player’s inventory was full. These armor are now provided as customization variants and schematics, to be crafted.
Fixed an issue where the dialogue with Dhood Shazz would be canceled if players kept running upon entering the Banquet Hall.
Fixed players' accounts that had duplicated emotes and abilities that prevented them from obtaining the new DLC emotes.
Fixed an issue where the"Digging Deeper" contract could be retaken multiple times.
Fixed an issue where the boss fight in one of the Lost Harvest Testing Stations would not progress if a player died and respawned inside the encounter.
Fixed an issue where chests in Deep Desert Imperial Testing Stations could be looted multiple times.
Fixed issue where the player who had started on the Lost Harvest DLC and then disconnected from the game would be placed at the entrance to the journey, but always in Sietch Abbir.
Changed files in this update