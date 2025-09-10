 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19919855 Edited 10 September 2025 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Choo Choo Engineers!

I've moved the guard tower track section to after the regular boss. I think it was a bit troublesome trying to avoid activating the survival challenge while fighting the regular boss so I wanted to fix that gameplay issue. So now you will encounter the regular boss first, and just before the end of the level you will come across the guard tower and you can then choose to activate it if you want to do the survival challenge.

Let me know what you think of the change!

Thanks,

GTGD

