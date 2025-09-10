Choo Choo Engineers!

I've moved the guard tower track section to after the regular boss. I think it was a bit troublesome trying to avoid activating the survival challenge while fighting the regular boss so I wanted to fix that gameplay issue. So now you will encounter the regular boss first, and just before the end of the level you will come across the guard tower and you can then choose to activate it if you want to do the survival challenge.

Let me know what you think of the change!

Thanks,

GTGD