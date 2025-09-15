Hello everyone! I’m Victoria Pérez, director of Breakout Epilepsia, and I’m thrilled to announce that the game has just received its 3.0 update.

First of all, I want to give you a huge THANK YOU 🙌. Thanks to your amazing support, we’ve reached over 100 reviews on Steam 💖, were selected for Game Devs of Color 2025, and also got featured in the Mexican Entertainment System. To celebrate this special milestone, we’re adding something many of you asked for: Spanish language support is now available! 🎉

And that’s not all: we also have a brand-new Update 3.0 Trailer (without a budget). You can now watch it both on Steam and YouTube:

This update also brings new content, visual upgrades, combat balance improvements, and a very special DLC: the official Artbook (available along with the Soundtrack). If you’d like to support this indie team that dreams of telling stories and creating memorable experiences, this is a wonderful way to do so.

🌐 General Changes

Full Spanish language implementation.

New Artbook DLC available.

New main menu button to purchase them.

New 3.0 Trailer available on Steam & YouTube.

🎮 Breakout – Level Changes

Green outline added to levels before Bella ’s fight.

Blue outline added to levels before Glitch ’s fight.

Red outline added to levels before Luna ’s fight.

New hitstop system when breaking blocks (different timing depending on boss).

📖 Visual Novel

New lore character: Mia Headler, leader of Nova Guard .

Random pitch added to typing sounds.

Lowered typing sound volume.

Text fixes and improved dialogue box visuals.

⚔️ Boss Changes

Player bullet speed increased : Bella: 20 → 28 Glitch: 20 → 26 Luna: 20 → 24

New neon glow aesthetics (green for Bella, blue for Glitch, red for Luna).

New Stretch animation and VFX for bullets.

Larger, faster bullets with shaders.

Improved warning signs with pop animations and colored outlines.

Boss interface moved to the top-right corner .

Glitch’s music now loops.

Balance updates: Bella HP: 100 → 120 Luna HP: 240 → 220 Luna’s UI size reduced.

New glow effects, shaders, and vibration feedback added to reinforce impact.

🖥️ UI and Credits

New font for autoclicker detection message.

Boss health bars reduced in size.

Game version updated to 3.0.0 .

Main menu updates: Controls image replaced with an interactive button. Added black & white Luna to the main menu.

Added subtitle to the ending message: Thank you for playing .

Fixed Scarlet’s canonical color (black & red).

✨ Thank you for being here and joining me on this journey. Your support inspires me every single day to keep improving Breakout Epilepsia and to create new experiences with all my heart.

Before I go, I want to share something very special: we’re working on a brand-new project called Dungeon Killer ⚔️. It’s still very early (not even a quarter into development), but we’ll pour all our love into it, and we hope to release it next year.

You can already add it to your Steam wishlist here:

— Victoria Pérez, Director of Breakout Epilepsia