10 September 2025 Build 19919818 Edited 10 September 2025 – 02:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all!
This update focuses on fixes and improvements to make the game smoother and more accessible.

🆕 New Improvements:
🇩🇪 German Language Fixed – The translation is now officially available!
📷 Increased Camera Zoom – Perfect for managing larger izakaya layouts with ease.

🛠️ Fixes & Performance:

General bug fixes for stability.

Collision issues resolved for smoother interactions.

Performance improvements across the board.

That’s it for this patch, thank you for your feedback and support, and enjoy the clearer view of your growing izakaya! 🍶✨

