Happy Cirno Day everyone!!

By the time this update releases it may have already passed for some users sadly, but I hope you'll be able to enjoy it nonetheless.

Boss Rush

This content update includes several things to talk about, and acts as a mini post-game epilogue story to play once the true ending has been completed. If you have completed the final boss of the main game, all you need to do to access this content is start the game on a finished save file:

New players will still go straight to the intro of the main game upon launch, so no major flow issues are introduced to the initial base game experience. Also, you can now hold the Z Button to skip the logo crawl , regardless of having finished the game or not, so anyone who prefers the former state has the ability to skip past them at least.

Content

While I don't want to spoil too much before you hop in and try it yourself, I will briefly outline what this update is:

There is a new mode, the aforementioned boss rush, which will test the player to defeat all the threats they have faced so far with new upgrades each time they play, but also one new one at the end...

This mode will be playable both independently (without dialogue, after finishing it once.) and as a small mini-story that takes place right after the conclusion of the main game, and will itself have its own ending to experience.

It also contains 3 more achievements , one of which is for unlocking all achievements at last, so hopefully you will all enjoy getting those. I don't want to spoil too much about the direct contents, but I hope you will all enjoy it!

Soundtrack

So, after the initial unfortunate delays, the soundtrack is finally being released in parallel with this update!

The soundtrack will be released on a discount running concurrently with the main game's discount, and will include all of the songs in the base game in both WAV and MP3 format. In addition, the songs from the Boss Rush content update will be updated into the soundtrack soon for free to anyone who owns it; past, present, or future. This will occur within a couple days of release in an extra update.

Bug Reports

As always, for anyone who does encounter bugs, crashes, or unpleasant game behaviours, please submit any bugs you come across to this discussion board, and I'll fix them in a timely manner:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3218680/discussions/0/598527550147298302/

Thank you for your patience and support!

I hope you'll enjoy it!

Sincerely, SilvaMemoria.