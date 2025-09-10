Hey folks!



Last week we were able to get four players together and some new issues presented themselves. One major multiplayer consideration that came up was the lack of things to do after failing to survive. Instead of spectating the AI, I decide to let the dead herd them. Once all three lives are expended, you will return once again in undead glory. Traps no longer respond to you and the AI cannot harm you; in fact, they run away when they see you.



Another thing that felt completely lacking with more than two people was a way to communicate locations. The runes were nice for a very local thing if close enough to the light, but I felt that our characters were professionals in these dungeons. They would have a very good sense of direction. It would be second nature to track the direction of your runes. At this point, runes have been powered up with a crystal which can be seen through the walls outside of the light's radius.



Along with those there are a number of fixes. Enjoy!



New Additions:

- Runes have been powered up with purple crystals. These are visible through the walls to help line up shots, indicate important locations, or confuse your friends

- Players now return after losing all health as a semi-ragdoll zombie. The AI avoids zombie players



Bug fixes:

- Map waits for all players to connect before generating

- Power-up locations have been increased

- Easier to spot power-up areas

- Map grows less per player

- Lobby invites are limited to players in the game

- Event Log now appears and disappears with the scoreboard

- Health icons have a visual change when powered-up

- Player starts are spread out

- Monster spawn counts have been revised to draw from map level and player count

- Twitch device approval is no longer triggered on each activation

- Twitch subscriptions reliably stay connected through map changes

- Twitch polls are created automatically by the game when a player is eligible for a power-up



Thank you so much for following the development of Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth <3