Maintenance Details

Your Land's background will be changed.



The start of the Taste of Autumn Event.



10th Anniversary Event-Limited Recipes will no longer be available.



EX Prize Exchange is no longer available.



The end of Summer Event.

Summer Shell Drop Period.



Summer Event-limited quest.



RAID Battle "Gigantic Octopus Invasion"



Mini-Game "Diving".



The following issues have been fixed.

Combo stops working properly while the skill "Demonic Pact" is used.



The damage from "Demonic Pact" still registers as a physical hit even though it has been changed to magic damage.



"Demonic Pact" sometimes doesn't drain the caster's HP even when it attacks.



When using "Decoy Shot", Attack MP Recovery occurs once even though no damage is dealt.



Under certain conditions, character control issues occur while the buff of "Saber Aura" is active.



Using the skill "Lebenglanz" causes character control issues under certain conditions.



Under certain conditions, no damage is dealt when using the skill "Thor's Hammer".



Certain yaku in the Mahjong mini-game are not registering properly.



Minor bug fixes.



Notes

We would like to announce the update for the app.For details, please check the following.Concurrently, the following contents will become unavailable.*Limited-edition map "Saltau's Beach", Event Prize Exchange, and limited-edition recipes will remain available until 09/18/2025 before the maintenance.* If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.