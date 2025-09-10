- Fixed being able to move the pointer out of bounds in the inventory screen (causing potential inventory corruption/crashes) if your bag was bigger than the container.

- Added the ability to move coops by speaking to Suika and getting another sign marker. This costs 100 points.

- Added unbuildable tiles in front of the silo and mills so that they can't be blocked off by coops. (This has the additional bonus of stopping clutter from spawning there.)

- When interacting with the silo, if any feed is in your bag, it will now be added to the silo.

- Fixed a few minor tile obstruction/layer errors.

- Adjusted the looping of one of the summer BGMs.