10 September 2025 Build 19919606 Edited 10 September 2025 – 01:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed being able to move the pointer out of bounds in the inventory screen (causing potential inventory corruption/crashes) if your bag was bigger than the container.
- Added the ability to move coops by speaking to Suika and getting another sign marker. This costs 100 points.
- Added unbuildable tiles in front of the silo and mills so that they can't be blocked off by coops. (This has the additional bonus of stopping clutter from spawning there.)
- When interacting with the silo, if any feed is in your bag, it will now be added to the silo.
- Fixed a few minor tile obstruction/layer errors.
- Adjusted the looping of one of the summer BGMs.

