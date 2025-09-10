- Fixed being able to move the pointer out of bounds in the inventory screen (causing potential inventory corruption/crashes) if your bag was bigger than the container.
- Added the ability to move coops by speaking to Suika and getting another sign marker. This costs 100 points.
- Added unbuildable tiles in front of the silo and mills so that they can't be blocked off by coops. (This has the additional bonus of stopping clutter from spawning there.)
- When interacting with the silo, if any feed is in your bag, it will now be added to the silo.
- Fixed a few minor tile obstruction/layer errors.
- Adjusted the looping of one of the summer BGMs.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update