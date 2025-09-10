- Fixed an issue where the player would crash after returning to the lobby.
- Adjusted Fatemaker to overheat more quickly.
- Improved visibility in some UI elements.
- Fixed translation errors.
- Adjusted so enemy sounds from behind can be heard more clearly.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1114
