 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19919437 Edited 10 September 2025 – 03:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where the player would crash after returning to the lobby.
- Adjusted Fatemaker to overheat more quickly.
- Improved visibility in some UI elements.
- Fixed translation errors.
- Adjusted so enemy sounds from behind can be heard more clearly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2475011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link