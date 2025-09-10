 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19919285 Edited 10 September 2025 – 01:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Unbelievably, a score report exceeding 10,000,000,000 points appeared just two days after implementation.

(We thought it would be around 6,000,000,000 at most)

We don't think it's good to nerf scores every single update, but due to the stage's composition, scores will absolutely increase further in the future, so please allow this adjustment.

◆Moon: 500m → 300m

◆Sun: 900m → 500m

◆OverScore: 6m → 10m

(Gain rates now increase below 1,500,000,000 points and decay beyond that threshold)

Changed files in this update

DLC 1265064 Tactical Nexus Chapter 8 -Tactical Moon- (1265064) デポ Depot 1265064
