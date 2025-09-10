Unbelievably, a score report exceeding 10,000,000,000 points appeared just two days after implementation.

(We thought it would be around 6,000,000,000 at most)

We don't think it's good to nerf scores every single update, but due to the stage's composition, scores will absolutely increase further in the future, so please allow this adjustment.

◆Moon: 500m → 300m

◆Sun: 900m → 500m

◆OverScore: 6m → 10m

(Gain rates now increase below 1,500,000,000 points and decay beyond that threshold)