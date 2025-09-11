Balance Changes - Speeding Up Matches

We’ve been reviewing match telemetry and feedback from players around match length. We'll be making some adjustments to help matches resolve a little faster and more decisively:



Emergency Recall: Increased cast time to 3s (up from 2s)

Shield Generator: Decreased shield to 10,000 (down from 12,000)

Outposts & Bastions: Decreased overall damage

Bastions: Decreased soldiers needed to fully open Bastions to 100 (down from 200; matching Outposts' current value)

Siege Dozer: Decreased soldiers needed for full capture speed to 100 (down from 200) Increased building stun duration to 10s (up from 6s)



Fixes

Reduced frequency of announcer voice lines

Fixed issue where players could get stuck joining a match, resulting in a reconnect loop

Fixes for crashes and match stability“

Patch Information

Day & time: Thursday, September 11th at 9 AM ET

Downtime: None

Size: ~ 1 GB

Build Changelist: cl5857899bcShippingPr

Please verify that your Build Changelist is cl5857899bcShippingPr. You can find this by clicking the menu icon in the top-left of the main menu. Please close the game and restart Steam to receive this update the Changelist number is incorrect.