 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 THE FINALS Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19919235 Edited 11 September 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes - Speeding Up Matches

We’ve been reviewing match telemetry and feedback from players around match length. We'll be making some adjustments to help matches resolve a little faster and more decisively:

  • Emergency Recall: Increased cast time to 3s (up from 2s)

  • Shield Generator: Decreased shield to 10,000 (down from 12,000)

  • Outposts & Bastions: Decreased overall damage

  • Bastions: Decreased soldiers needed to fully open Bastions to 100 (down from 200; matching Outposts' current value)

  • Siege Dozer:

    • Decreased soldiers needed for full capture speed to 100 (down from 200)

    • Increased building stun duration to 10s (up from 6s)

Fixes

  • Reduced frequency of announcer voice lines

  • Fixed issue where players could get stuck joining a match, resulting in a reconnect loop

  • Fixes for crashes and match stability“

Patch Information

  • Day & time: Thursday, September 11th at 9 AM ET

  • Downtime: None

  • Size: ~ 1 GB

  • Build Changelist: cl5857899bcShippingPr

Please verify that your Build Changelist is cl5857899bcShippingPr. You can find this by clicking the menu icon in the top-left of the main menu. Please close the game and restart Steam to receive this update the Changelist number is incorrect.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3643932
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link