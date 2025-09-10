New
- The game objective is now shown directly in the inventory.
- Added new third-person animations.
- Added generator refueling animation.
- Added the ability to skip the cinematic.
Improvements
- UI/UX improved — clearer what to press and where.
- Optimized flying AI.
- Map updated: fixed small gaps/holes.
- Final cinematic finalized/polished.
Changes
- Removed player waiting at game server startup — sessions start immediately.
- Removed Cinematic settings from the game.
Fixes
- Fixed boss replication.
- Fixed electrical damage logic — no longer occurs when power is off.
If you notice issues after the update, press F1 in-game to send a report. Thank you!
Changed files in this update