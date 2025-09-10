 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19919210
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • The game objective is now shown directly in the inventory.
  • Added new third-person animations.
  • Added generator refueling animation.
  • Added the ability to skip the cinematic.


Improvements

  • UI/UX improved — clearer what to press and where.
  • Optimized flying AI.
  • Map updated: fixed small gaps/holes.
  • Final cinematic finalized/polished.


Changes

  • Removed player waiting at game server startup — sessions start immediately.
  • Removed Cinematic settings from the game.


Fixes

  • Fixed boss replication.
  • Fixed electrical damage logic — no longer occurs when power is off.


If you notice issues after the update, press F1 in-game to send a report. Thank you!

