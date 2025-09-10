 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19919203 Edited 10 September 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,

we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:

New Features

Added a shortcut function for “Back” with right-click on the mouse

Added a shortcut function for “Back” with the Escape key on the keyboard

Added a shortcut function for “Back” with the Escape key on the keyboard

Changes

Added guaranteed Epic Piece rewards in the 6th year [Difficulty 10 or lower]

Added effects to guaranteed Epic Piece rewards

Extended the maximum pitch of the sound effect that plays during chains

Changed files in this update

Depot 2916671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link