Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,
we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:
New Features
Added a shortcut function for “Back” with right-click on the mouse
Added a shortcut function for “Back” with the Escape key on the keyboard
Changes
Added guaranteed Epic Piece rewards in the 6th year [Difficulty 10 or lower]
Added effects to guaranteed Epic Piece rewards
Extended the maximum pitch of the sound effect that plays during chains
Changed files in this update