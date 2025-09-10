 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19919196 Edited 10 September 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features
- Added option for Sexual Content : Low

Optimization
- Graphic optimization for Bikini Units

Specification Changes
- In Bikini Paradise Mode, Bikini Units will no longer attack the player even if they are detected.

Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where NPCs that give missions would occasionally disappear underground
- Fixed an issue where units hit with Fatal Finish would occasionally not die completely

Changed files in this update

