New Features
- Added option for Sexual Content : Low
Optimization
- Graphic optimization for Bikini Units
Specification Changes
- In Bikini Paradise Mode, Bikini Units will no longer attack the player even if they are detected.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where NPCs that give missions would occasionally disappear underground
- Fixed an issue where units hit with Fatal Finish would occasionally not die completely
1.0.8 Update
