Hey Grillers,

A new version of the game is out with some fixes to prevent some kinds of crashing and improve the general player experience.

Fixes

Critical Fix crash on client when at least one player is knocked down at the end of the match Fix crash when starting a new rematch or returning to the lobby

Minor Fix bad default audio level (starts off at 1% but should be 100%)



Known Issues

Major Players may spawn on top of each other when respawning (or at the start of the match) Pausing before the end of a match and then unpausing on the results screen as the host causes the cursor to be locked, preventing you from selecting an option (i.e., Rematch, Return to Lobby)

Minor Attempting to sprinting without moving will adjust the FOV angle (should not change until moving) Players may be able to start attacking at different times before the match starts Joining a lobby may require multiple attempts Pausing during a match does not always prevent the player from turning when they move their cursor

Cosmetic The number '4' looks like the number '9' on the scoreboard



Thank You

Lastly, thank you for playing the game! This is one of our first Steam releases which was an extra ask for the team to work through as they assembled assets and Steam networking integration for a proper release.

Your Build Cook,

Terry Nguyen

P.S. Thanks for the assist from Ethan Driscoll for debugging and programming support on the crashing and audio issues.