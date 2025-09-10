 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19919078 Edited 10 September 2025 – 00:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a baseline issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows Shardlight Content Depot 336131
  • Loading history…
Linux Shardlight Linux Depot 336132
  • Loading history…
macOS Shardlight OSX Depot 336133
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck Shardlight Steamdeck Depot Depot 336134
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link