10 September 2025 Build 19919043 Edited 10 September 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gamenight is starting now!, as today is the 13th anniversary of the PC version of the game, we are playing a new version of the game that restores some classic features!


Join us to ask questions and have fun, the host is bigdaddy2!
You can unlock the new Spiral Helmet in Gamenights.
Join the Purple "Gamenight" lobby at the top of the list!
Gamenights are hosted every week so stay tuned for more gamenights. Also don't forget to join the Murder Miners Discord to join us in voice chat and say hello!

Here's a link to join the game: https://murderminershub.com/join-lobby/?lobbyId=109775243418971916&ownerId=141985736

Or watch the Stream:

https://youtu.be/iNhsKHWutg4
https://www.twitch.tv/murderminershub

Murder Miners Hub Discord: https://discord.gg/f2ardab Thanks to Bunny Dudette for making our gamenight art.

Changed files in this update

Linux Murder Miners Linux Depot 274902
