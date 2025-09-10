 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19918932 Edited 10 September 2025 – 01:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

COOP

  • Per‑player stats in runs (clears/flags/bombs) tracked and uploaded; wins mark completion in COOP mode.
  • Solo host now uploads correctly; clients upload only their own stats.
  • Clients receive live sync for lives and remaining mines.
  • Late joiners route to the correct scene; host clearing “in_game” stops clients joining mid‑game from loading into the match.
  • Hosts selecting to "Restart" from the pause menu will actually broadcast the restart message to clients, this should prevent different boards between host and clients.


UI

  • Win Panel (Coop): XP awards and level progress animate like singleplayer after a coop win.
  • Cursor click particles now use the player’s assigned color (local and remote).


LOBBY

  • Ready/Options no longer flicker. A single press sticks—no more double‑tap required.
  • Host‑only controls properly gated and synced from lobby data.


CURSOR/OVERLAY

  • Cursor overlay anchors to its own always‑visible canvas and no longer lands under hidden UI (e.g., pause menu).


AUDIO

  • On restarts and endgame, FMOD reliably resets and sets progress=0 with “playing” state to ensure consistent starts. This should remove the "You Lose" audio effect that overlays the music and prevents musical progress.


STABILITY (DEV FIX)

  • Removed a host‑side message echo that could cause editor re‑entrancy and crashes.
  • Added safer event handling and clearer API logs around coop uploads.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3958891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link