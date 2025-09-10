COOP
- Per‑player stats in runs (clears/flags/bombs) tracked and uploaded; wins mark completion in COOP mode.
- Solo host now uploads correctly; clients upload only their own stats.
- Clients receive live sync for lives and remaining mines.
- Late joiners route to the correct scene; host clearing “in_game” stops clients joining mid‑game from loading into the match.
- Hosts selecting to "Restart" from the pause menu will actually broadcast the restart message to clients, this should prevent different boards between host and clients.
UI
- Win Panel (Coop): XP awards and level progress animate like singleplayer after a coop win.
- Cursor click particles now use the player’s assigned color (local and remote).
LOBBY
- Ready/Options no longer flicker. A single press sticks—no more double‑tap required.
- Host‑only controls properly gated and synced from lobby data.
CURSOR/OVERLAY
- Cursor overlay anchors to its own always‑visible canvas and no longer lands under hidden UI (e.g., pause menu).
AUDIO
- On restarts and endgame, FMOD reliably resets and sets progress=0 with “playing” state to ensure consistent starts. This should remove the "You Lose" audio effect that overlays the music and prevents musical progress.
STABILITY (DEV FIX)
- Removed a host‑side message echo that could cause editor re‑entrancy and crashes.
- Added safer event handling and clearer API logs around coop uploads.
Changed files in this update