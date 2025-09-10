 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19918919
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: belt laucher->catcher over a monorail tower should not load/unload the tower
  • QoL: show magnified rotation of belt and beam entities as a tooltip when zoomed out

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3910602
Linux 64-bit Depot 3910603
