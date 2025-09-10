 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19918908 Edited 10 September 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Over the past few days, we’ve been addressing core gameplay systems, UI flow issues, and backend improvements to keep your experience smooth and competitive. Here’s what’s new:

⚔️ Gameplay Updates

  • Scoreboard Expansion: Updated to fully support Overload Mode while keeping compatibility with all other game modes.

  • Assist System (TDM & Overload): Players now earn points and RP for assists, giving proper recognition for team support plays.

  • Weapon Balancing:

    • Some Automatic rifles adjusted for smoother recoil and spray patterns.

    • Minor tuning for handling and spread to keep combat feeling crisp.

🖥️ UI & UX Fixes

  • Back Button Logic: Fixed an issue where pressing Esc in menus triggered all back buttons at once.

    • Each panel now properly respects its own back action.

    • Exit panel now shows correctly.

  • Match Summary (WIP): Early steps toward a more AAA-style post-match screen with better feedback and progression clarity.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Resolved issues with BackRouter calling multiple buttons simultaneously.

  • Fixed inconsistencies in victory screen assist points not displaying correctly.

  • Improved logic in vitals regeneration visuals (no more green healing effect while taking damage).

Thanks for fighting alongside us in Viper Squad! Your feedback keeps the project growing stronger every day. 💙

