New Feature
- Loan has been added.
- You can borrow cash up to a percentage of your current cash; daily interest applies.
- Maturity / grace / overdue rules apply; prolonged overdue will trigger forced liquidation.
Improvements
- Some UI elements have been improved.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed UI labeling issues and parts of the UI graphics.
- Addressed minor stability and performance issues.
