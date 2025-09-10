 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19918782 Edited 10 September 2025 – 00:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Feature

- Loan has been added.
- You can borrow cash up to a percentage of your current cash; daily interest applies.
- Maturity / grace / overdue rules apply; prolonged overdue will trigger forced liquidation.

Improvements
- Some UI elements have been improved.

Bug Fixes
- Fixed UI labeling issues and parts of the UI graphics.
- Addressed minor stability and performance issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3882741
  • Loading history…
