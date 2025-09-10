 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19918716 Edited 10 September 2025 – 00:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added support for quick-saving using the F5 key (allows saving without opening the escape menu)
- Added support for accidental drag-drop onto crafting widgets; since crafters without inventory do not require items to be dragged into them, it was previously possible for an item dragged onto the crafting widget to disappear
- These items will now simply appear on the floor instead
- Fixed an issue where unequipping a weapon or torch would cause a previously equipped torch to be placed into the backpack as a separate item, rather than stacking with any existing torches there
- Bandages and suturing kits now stack up to 5 instead of 3

Known Issues: Escape Button may not close some windows when pressed. This remains a bug that will hopefully be fixed in a future update, but there is currently no timeline for this.

