9 September 2025 Build 19918629 Edited 9 September 2025 – 23:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello BugCatchers! 🐝

🍲 Fixed the multi-cooking bug. Now, when you cook multiple meals at once, they will be correctly added to your inventory.

🎵 Fixed the music button. It now properly toggles music on and off.

🔊 Separated sound and music settings. Added a dedicated Music Volume Slider.

🛒 Improved refrigerator interface. Added + and - buttons to order and shopping menus.

✨ Added new cooking effects; meals now look more lively.

🧹 New feature: The kitchen, laboratories, and the store will gradually get dirty and need to be cleaned!

🌱 Terrarium levels updated. Appearance and light color now change as you level up.

💚 Thank you so much for playing our game and helping us improve it with your feedback!
Elykra Games

