Hello BugCatchers! 🐝
🍲 Fixed the multi-cooking bug. Now, when you cook multiple meals at once, they will be correctly added to your inventory.
🎵 Fixed the music button. It now properly toggles music on and off.
🔊 Separated sound and music settings. Added a dedicated Music Volume Slider.
🛒 Improved refrigerator interface. Added + and - buttons to order and shopping menus.
✨ Added new cooking effects; meals now look more lively.
🧹 New feature: The kitchen, laboratories, and the store will gradually get dirty and need to be cleaned!
🌱 Terrarium levels updated. Appearance and light color now change as you level up.
💚 Thank you so much for playing our game and helping us improve it with your feedback!
Elykra Games
BugLab Simulator - Patch Notes v0.1.9.3
Update notes via Steam Community
