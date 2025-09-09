Hello BugCatchers! 🐝



🍲 Fixed the multi-cooking bug. Now, when you cook multiple meals at once, they will be correctly added to your inventory.



🎵 Fixed the music button. It now properly toggles music on and off.



🔊 Separated sound and music settings. Added a dedicated Music Volume Slider.



🛒 Improved refrigerator interface. Added + and - buttons to order and shopping menus.



✨ Added new cooking effects; meals now look more lively.



🧹 New feature: The kitchen, laboratories, and the store will gradually get dirty and need to be cleaned!



🌱 Terrarium levels updated. Appearance and light color now change as you level up.



💚 Thank you so much for playing our game and helping us improve it with your feedback!

Elykra Games