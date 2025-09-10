 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19918571 Edited 10 September 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

The minigun was feeling a bit underwhelming when first unlocked and with this update I hope that changes!

  • Increased the base damage of the minigun from 50 to 175

  • The bullets are visually larger in size and have a bigger hitbox

  • The base distance minigun bullets travel has been increased by around 25%

  • Increased the accuracy of the minigun by about 50%.

A big thanks to everyone leaving feedback!

Old Version:

New Version:

bug fixes

  • fixed a bug on controller and steamdeck where the main menu would sometimes jump back up to "new game" when the player first does an input.

-----------------------------------------

follow my developer page on steam to be notified when any of my new games release!

