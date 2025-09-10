Changes

The minigun was feeling a bit underwhelming when first unlocked and with this update I hope that changes!

Increased the base damage of the minigun from 50 to 175

The bullets are visually larger in size and have a bigger hitbox

The base distance minigun bullets travel has been increased by around 25%

Increased the accuracy of the minigun by about 50%.

A big thanks to everyone leaving feedback!

Old Version:

New Version:

bug fixes

fixed a bug on controller and steamdeck where the main menu would sometimes jump back up to "new game" when the player first does an input.

-----------------------------------------

