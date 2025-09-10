Changes
The minigun was feeling a bit underwhelming when first unlocked and with this update I hope that changes!
Increased the base damage of the minigun from 50 to 175
The bullets are visually larger in size and have a bigger hitbox
The base distance minigun bullets travel has been increased by around 25%
Increased the accuracy of the minigun by about 50%.
A big thanks to everyone leaving feedback!
Old Version:
New Version:
bug fixes
fixed a bug on controller and steamdeck where the main menu would sometimes jump back up to "new game" when the player first does an input.
