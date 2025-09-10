✨ New Features
Currency System – Prices are now displayed in each language’s local currency.
New Map - The sub-buildings on the map have been changed and details have been added to the map.
Tea House – You can now visit the Tea House and enjoy a cup of tea.
Rival Shop (Ali Usta) – A new mini-game has been added: throw tomatoes at Ali Usta’s çiğ köfte shop!
🛠 Improvements & Fixes
Package çiğ köfte icons are now transparent when the scale is inactive (to avoid confusion).
Fixed an issue where players could proceed to the next tutorial step without completing the current one.
Fixed a bug where leaving the tutorial unfinished caused customers not to arrive after reloading.
Ali Usta’s visiting days have been adjusted.
Ali Usta’s speech bubble duration has been reduced.
Fixed a bug preventing garnish placement.
Fixed an issue with bagged deliveries.
Lavash wrapping animation speed increased from 2.0 → 2.3.
Checked and fixed issues related to products being deducted from stock, repurchasable, and reusable.
New sounds added.
Various minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update