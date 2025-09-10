 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19918536 Edited 10 September 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New Features

  • Currency System – Prices are now displayed in each language’s local currency.

  • New Map - The sub-buildings on the map have been changed and details have been added to the map.

  • Tea House – You can now visit the Tea House and enjoy a cup of tea.

  • Rival Shop (Ali Usta) – A new mini-game has been added: throw tomatoes at Ali Usta’s çiğ köfte shop!

🛠 Improvements & Fixes

  • Package çiğ köfte icons are now transparent when the scale is inactive (to avoid confusion).

  • Fixed an issue where players could proceed to the next tutorial step without completing the current one.

  • Fixed a bug where leaving the tutorial unfinished caused customers not to arrive after reloading.

  • Ali Usta’s visiting days have been adjusted.

  • Ali Usta’s speech bubble duration has been reduced.

  • Fixed a bug preventing garnish placement.

  • Fixed an issue with bagged deliveries.

  • Lavash wrapping animation speed increased from 2.0 → 2.3.

  • Checked and fixed issues related to products being deducted from stock, repurchasable, and reusable.

  • New sounds added.

  • Various minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3698251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link