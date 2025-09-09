Space ball overhaul

In an effort to make getting new balls more exciting, and building your stash more interesting, most space balls have been given new properties.

Mercury: +50 points if mercury is the first ball scored

Venus: +1 hot stack at the start of every round

Earth: Also scores as a food ball

Saturn: +2 points for every filled additional rack slot, removed large

Uranus: Changes 1 random ball to frozen at the start of every round

Neptune: Added large

Pluto: +30 points during break phase

Cues can now be swapped using the 1 and 2 keys

Chalks can now be swapped using the 3 and 4 keys

Added a clickable pause button

The ball info menu has been changed to have the same information buttons found in other menus