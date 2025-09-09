Space ball overhaul
In an effort to make getting new balls more exciting, and building your stash more interesting, most space balls have been given new properties.
Mercury: +50 points if mercury is the first ball scored
Venus: +1 hot stack at the start of every round
Earth: Also scores as a food ball
Saturn: +2 points for every filled additional rack slot, removed large
Uranus: Changes 1 random ball to frozen at the start of every round
Neptune: Added large
Pluto: +30 points during break phase
Cues can now be swapped using the 1 and 2 keys
Chalks can now be swapped using the 3 and 4 keys
Added a clickable pause button
The ball info menu has been changed to have the same information buttons found in other menus
Changed files in this update