9 September 2025 Build 19918525 Edited 9 September 2025 – 23:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Space ball overhaul

In an effort to make getting new balls more exciting, and building your stash more interesting, most space balls have been given new properties.

  • Mercury: +50 points if mercury is the first ball scored

  • Venus: +1 hot stack at the start of every round

  • Earth: Also scores as a food ball

  • Saturn: +2 points for every filled additional rack slot, removed large

  • Uranus: Changes 1 random ball to frozen at the start of every round

  • Neptune: Added large

  • Pluto: +30 points during break phase

Cues can now be swapped using the 1 and 2 keys

Chalks can now be swapped using the 3 and 4 keys

Added a clickable pause button

The ball info menu has been changed to have the same information buttons found in other menus

Changed files in this update

