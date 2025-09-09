 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19918421 Edited 10 September 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Hotfix 0.15.04

  • Venomizer will no longer target untargetable friendlies
  • Ms. Midas's skill icon will now properly show up in the inventory
  • Amplifryer is now properly increasing chain shock damage (is also now correctly a rare upgrade)
  • The Glass Cannon augment no longer subtracts max health each time you resume from a saved game
  • Updated the tooltip for plasmic damage to remove text about “true damage” and “armor.” Note: This was a reference to how elite and boss enemies reduced damage in Gunlocked 1, but it is not present in Gunlocked 2.
  • Fixed an issue that caused certain upgrades to show up as multiple different rarities Note: this did not affect them in any way other than showing up too often
  • Made some changes to Campfire targeting to hopefully prevent it from stalling out in rare instances. Note: This was a reported issue I was not able to replicate, but I made some adjustments where I guessed conflicts could arise. If this happens, please take a screenshot of your current inventory and post in the bug forum.

