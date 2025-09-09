Team, I just discovered that the Linux version has been failing to launch since I updated it in May. I apologize for any of you who encountered this (and failed to mention it to me haha). It was possible to force it to run on Proton instead, but now I've fixed it so if you've been running it with proton you can switch back and see the funny animation in the loading screen instead of fuzz and colors.



Production has started on my next two titles, one of them being the promised flying game, but I've been focusing on the other one more in the hopes of getting it out and maybe actually making some money this time haha... It's a point-and-click about luring your wayward chicken home that I thought would be extremely simple but has been anything but. I'll let you guys know when the new games have pages- until then, (or I need to fix something here)!



-Raulboy