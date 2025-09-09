Cosmoteer update 0.30.1 is now available! This update has new audio effects, new ships, balance tweaks, quality-of-life improvements, and bug fixes.
Enjoy!
Patch Notes:
Built-In Ships:
Added 2 new Monolith combat ships: Justicar, Perfect Blue.
Added 3 new Cabal ships: Delphinus, Lyra Major, Lyra Minor.
Added 2 new Imperium combat ships: Canary, Nero.
Added 25 new Great House Io combat ships: Abaddon, Acala, Allocer, Amalthea, Andromalius, Catoblepas, Crocell, Cyllene, Dantalion, Donor, Enyo, Euboea, Gremory, Lei-zi, Masubi, Quzah, Raum, Sobo, Sparagmos, Themisto, Tiresias, Tonatiuh, Tsui, Uta, Zaebos.
Miscellaneous updates to existing built-in ships.
Balance:
Increased Chaingun turret rotation speed from 50 to 100.
Increased Ion Beam Prism rotation speed from 20 to 60.
Crew can now carry 2 H.E., E.M.P., and T.C.M. missile parts instead of 1.
Career:
Pirate station missions are now listed as one difficulty tier higher, giving better credit and fame rewards.
A.I. ships will now become invincible for 2 seconds after surrendering to prevent inadvertent broken truces.
A.I. ships will now favor attacking the closest target over the most powerful target more than they did, and they are now less likely to switch targets.
A.I. ships will now be more likely to leave defeated player ships alone.
User Interface:
Selecting a heat pipe of any type will now select all heat pipes of every type.
The Railgun's buff overlay in build mode now shows the overclocked buff percentage when its overclock mode is enabled.
Salvaged parts that are salvaged due to "collateral salvage" will now be automatically collected if there is a queued salvage command for their ship.
The "Acquiring Blueprints" tutorial now mentions the overclock modes must be purchased separately.
The "Overclocking" tutorial now mentions that Overclock Blueprints must be purchased from stations.
The ship mass and center-of-mass toggles now show tooltips when they are disabled because the player is using blueprint mode.
Overclock toggles that are disabled due to missing part blueprints now have a "MISSING PART BLUEPRINTS" tooltip.
Mine stats now include their lifetime.
Removed the "Show Recommendation Bars" setting because it was redundant and disabling it could cause glitches.
Miscellaneous text fixes.
Graphics:
Minor fixes to factory sprites.
Improved performance of overclocked Disruptor VFX.
Audio:
New game speed up/down and paused sounds.
New fame level-up sound.
New galaxy map open/close sounds.
New mission accept, and focus sounds.
New attack target selected sound.
New weapon target selected sound.
New sounds for targeting and untargeting resources for pickup.
New sounds for targeting and untargeting parts for salvage/mining.
New sounds for toggling ship interiors.
New sounds for construction and deconstruction, including both crew-construction, instant, and blueprints.
New sound for turning on blueprint mode.
New sounds for copy, cut, paste, delete, rotate, and flip.
New sounds for painting and changing paint colors.
New sound for summoning crew.
New sounds for opening/closing the build, paint, crew, and resource screens.
New sounds for comms and hailing.
New ambient sounds when comms are open with a station.
New sounds for assigning crew to quarters.
New sounds for canceling crew or resource supply targets.
New sound for initiating trade.
New sound for plotting local and inter-system hyper-jump courses.
New hyper-drive spinning sound.
New hyper-jump ready sound.
New weapon shoot and hit sounds for most weapons.
New resource pickup and delivery sounds for most resource types, including batteries.
New Explosive Charge detonation sound.
New death sounds for most parts.
New fire extinguisher sounds.
New power toggle on/off sounds.
New shield on/off/destroyed sounds.
New thruster sounds.
New crew jet sounds.
New sounds for salvaging and mining.
New factory production sounds.
New idle sounds for various ship parts.
New sounds when overclock is toggled on/off.
New overclock audio for all reactor sizes.
New overclock audio for all thrusters except M.R.T.s.
New overclock audio for Laser Blaster, Heavy Laser Blaster, and Disruptor charge-ups.
New sound for placing ships and objects in Creative Mode.
New sound when starting or loading a game.
New sound when exiting Cosmoteer.
New sound when a player leaves an in-progress multiplayer game.
Miscellaneous other new and modified sounds.
Bug Fixes:
Possible crash when making a hyper-jump while a ship had heat.
Loading a saved game file made while a ship is under construction wouldn't properly re-enabled overclock modes.
When updating from a version of Cosmoteer prior to 0.29.0, Steam could sometimes fail to remove old decal files, causing multiplayer incompatibility. Multiplayer should now remain compatible even if Steam fails to remove the files.
Small Laser Blasters could sometimes fire through their own ship.
Shield arcs that protruded into the sun's heat zone wouldn't take damage if the ship itself didn't touch the heat zone.
A.I. ships would sometimes hail the player even though the player couldn't see them.
If a ship was transferred to another player while in direct control mode, then its new owner wouldn't be able to direct-control it until giving it another command first.
Manipulator beams could attempt (and fail) to deliver resources to blocked construction sites.
A.I. ships were treating Mining Lasers as harmless when deciding whether to surrender.
The "Pirate Hunter" mission's distance calculation was including ships that had already surrendered.
Ships with hyper-jump beacons were able to jump to themselves.
A.I. ships that were "killed" by scorching were not counting as kills for the purpose of mission completion.
Setting all crew job priorities in a group didn't work for any parts ordinarily hidden in stacks, such as M.R.T. Extenders or M.R.T. Fuel Pods.
Hyper-drives weren't spinning down as intended after completing a jump.
Hyper-drive charge level was resetting after loading a save file.
The "X souls want to join your crew. Increase your fame to Y to pursuade more." message could often show a lower fame amount than was actually required.
Station guard ships weren't properly patrolling around their station as intended.
Trade ships could sometimes get stuck when flying through star systems with a lot of electron clouds.
Overclocked Small Shields showed the incorrect distance stat for extended mode.
In Build & Battle, some overclock modes were unintentionally available without requiring a purchase.
An overclocked Heavy Laser Blaster was playing the wrong shot VFX.
Modding:
If a decal folder contains a file called "whitelist.txt", only those decals present in the whitelist will be loaded. (The developer menu now has an command to automatically generate these files for all decal folders.)
All resource storage components (except for flex grids) now support a 'GiveResourceMediaEffects' parameter.
ContinuousEffects now supports an optional 'UpdateMediaBuffs' parameter that, if true, will allow its effects to dynamically update depending on the part's buffs.
BeamEmitter now supports 'AntiPhasingRaycastDistance' just like BulletEmitter.
ContinuousEffects now supports an optional 'PlayEndMediaOnNonOperational' parameter. (Defaults to true.)
Buff providers now support optional 'BlueprintOverlayToggle' and 'InvertBlueprintOverlayToggle' parameters to control whether their blueprint overlays are rendered.
Parts now support an optional 'PartNetworkOverlayMidpoint' parameter which controls where the midpoint for part networks is rendered.
Part toggle choices now support a 'SelectedSound' that will play when that choice is selected.
The "Huge Crews" mod now greatly increases the crew job and resource assignment rates.
The Example Mod's decal is now added to the "shapes" tab.
Changed files in this update