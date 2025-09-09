Audio:

New game speed up/down and paused sounds.

New fame level-up sound.

New galaxy map open/close sounds.

New mission accept, and focus sounds.

New attack target selected sound.

New weapon target selected sound.

New sounds for targeting and untargeting resources for pickup.

New sounds for targeting and untargeting parts for salvage/mining.

New sounds for toggling ship interiors.

New sounds for construction and deconstruction, including both crew-construction, instant, and blueprints.

New sound for turning on blueprint mode.

New sounds for copy, cut, paste, delete, rotate, and flip.

New sounds for painting and changing paint colors.

New sound for summoning crew.

New sounds for opening/closing the build, paint, crew, and resource screens.

New sounds for comms and hailing.

New ambient sounds when comms are open with a station.

New sounds for assigning crew to quarters.

New sounds for canceling crew or resource supply targets.

New sound for initiating trade.

New sound for plotting local and inter-system hyper-jump courses.

New hyper-drive spinning sound.

New hyper-jump ready sound.

New weapon shoot and hit sounds for most weapons.

New resource pickup and delivery sounds for most resource types, including batteries.

New Explosive Charge detonation sound.

New death sounds for most parts.

New fire extinguisher sounds.

New power toggle on/off sounds.

New shield on/off/destroyed sounds.

New thruster sounds.

New crew jet sounds.

New sounds for salvaging and mining.

New factory production sounds.

New idle sounds for various ship parts.

New sounds when overclock is toggled on/off.

New overclock audio for all reactor sizes.

New overclock audio for all thrusters except M.R.T.s.

New overclock audio for Laser Blaster, Heavy Laser Blaster, and Disruptor charge-ups.

New sound for placing ships and objects in Creative Mode.

New sound when starting or loading a game.

New sound when exiting Cosmoteer.

New sound when a player leaves an in-progress multiplayer game.