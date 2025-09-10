 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19918234
Update notes via Steam Community
Android 15 support
Fixed Diamond purchase
Updated the game engine to the latest version
Improved save logic to prevent character breakage
New block Guardian Branch (prevents creatures from spawning)
Tumbleweed
Fixed daily quests
Fixed errors where items disappeared from inventory
Pet resurrection confirmation window
Doors now save their state
New ability for the Swamp Golem
After death in survival and hardcore modes, items lie 3 times longer
New music for boss battles
Many balance and crafting improvements
Fixed many bugs and imperfections

Changed files in this update

Windows Block Story Depot 270111
