Reworked all the solar in all the regions so that they look better and arrange and appear in a more realistic way.



Increased the size of the solar panels and arranged to not overlap with other facilities. (A GW of solar panels would still be much bigger in real life)



There will be a few new technologies and adjustments for differentiation per country



There will be an assistant that you can activate with a button click each turn, to buy solar, wind and OS where there is available demand.



Buying/Building Demand facilities: Right now you connect to existing facilities with either Power or H2 respectively, we will add placeholders for you to add your own facility of choice among the options for Power or H2 respectively. They will cost more, but you will get more revenue, as well as chose, the type of output you need.



Up Next:Next Big Addition: Competition and Economic VictoryThere will be a new Economic Victory game option. In this mode all 7 countries will play each turn. Each country will play either Aggressive or Realistic. That will be random, but distributed so that at least a couple other countries will play Aggressively. In that mode, you win by creating the most economic growth relative to your starting point. You’ll be able to track your progress each turn against the other countries so you’ll be able to figure out how to get an edge on the competition.We’ll likely follow that up with a Carbon Victory option where you maximize Carbon Offset. Carbon Offset is calculated for Power but there would need to be some tech and facility additions to make a good/fun Victory path for that.There will be some ways to compete, 1) There are already common sites and we’ll make a few more. The Rental Sites, are sites that add energy to you, but you don’t profit from them, e.g. UAE and Suez. 2) Factories will be more limited and specialized so you may be able to limit someone’s access to something. We may need to add specific strategic materials / rare earths that you need in order to have a factory. We’ll see. Feedback is welcome.