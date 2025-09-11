Who are Special Effect? 🤔

Earn exclusive goodies 🤝

If there’s anything we love here at Kindred Aerospace, it’s discovering new creatures that have three eyeballs, taste-testing the wild berries that may or may not come with side effects &, more than most, worthwhile causes.That’s why we’re excited & proud to announce our partnership with Special Effect!From September 11-18 you can save money on our game, Revenge of the Savage Planet, all while ensuring those who are less fortunate can enjoy video games just like any explorer in the galaxy 🧡Back on Earth, Special Effect is a charity who have one goal in mind:Through innovative technology use, they transform the lives of people with physical challenges worldwide.At the core of this mission is their work to optimise inclusion, enjoyment & quality of life by helping people control video games to the best of their abilities for as long as they need us.Their team of occupational therapists & gaming specialists in the UK creates bespoke control setups for hundreds of individuals each year, while their R&D team uses what they learn in the field to develop freely available resources & solutions to help level the playing field for gamers with physical challenges worldwide.You can learn more about the team & their amazing work by visiting their website!Not only will you be helping disabled gamers around the world with any purchase, but you’ll also earn some limited edition items for your character & habitat 👇A portion of the revenue made from this sale will go directly to Special Effect & help them towards their goals.Make a dent in your wishlist, earn exclusive items not found in any other edition of the game & transform the lives of disabled gamers.