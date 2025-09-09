 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19918144 Edited 10 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy yall. I got some feedback from the wonderful people in my Discord server and made some changes.

What's new:

  • LINUX SUPPORT!!! This was actually so painful to get working but I had to do it for the love of the game. If I see the word "libsteam_api.so" or "SteamAPI_Init" one more time I'm going to lose it.

  • Improved item dropping: Dropped items wont go through objects anymore

  • Improved hitbox detection for interactables (specifically the pedestals in the underworld)

  • Enemies can jump on top of the spawner buildings

  • Added swap mouse buttons option

  • Added scroll jump option

  • Fixed autojump checkbox missing (I must have slipped on a banana peel and pressed the hide button on it in the 4.0 release.

  • Fixed bug where the enemy would get stuck inside the spawner on the client

  • Fixed hit sound being too loud with shotguns

  • Added upgrade station to the underworld

I'm seriously so mentally exhausted right now but we stay grinding <3 !!

~Dez

