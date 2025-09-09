Howdy yall. I got some feedback from the wonderful people in my Discord server and made some changes.

What's new:

LINUX SUPPORT!!! This was actually so painful to get working but I had to do it for the love of the game. If I see the word "libsteam_api.so" or "SteamAPI_Init" one more time I'm going to lose it.

Improved item dropping: Dropped items wont go through objects anymore

Improved hitbox detection for interactables (specifically the pedestals in the underworld)

Enemies can jump on top of the spawner buildings

Added swap mouse buttons option

Added scroll jump option

Fixed autojump checkbox missing (I must have slipped on a banana peel and pressed the hide button on it in the 4.0 release.

Fixed bug where the enemy would get stuck inside the spawner on the client

Fixed hit sound being too loud with shotguns

Added upgrade station to the underworld

I'm seriously so mentally exhausted right now but we stay grinding <3 !!

~Dez