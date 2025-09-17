The Headlines
Introducing the all-new Boostfield Mall Arena!
4v4 Upgrade, plus two new Arenas!
Community Spotlight: Lethamyr
Change to Competitive Playlist access
Changes to Rocket Pass progression
XP progression overhaul
Challenge updates
1v1 scoreboard update
Season 20
Rocket Pass
The Season 20 Rocket Pass is here, featuring now-stalgic rewards like Sonic the Hedgehog items and two new Car Bodies: Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Astro.
Pontiac Firebird uses the Breakout hitbox and Chevrolet Astro uses the Merc hitbox.
We’ve also made changes to how Rocket Pass progression works. You can read more about that below!
Challenges
Season 20 Stage 1 Challenges are live.
Casual
4v4 (Quads) is replacing 4v4 (Chaos) as the Large Party mode.
Snowday is rotating out of Competitive and sliding into the Casual playlist!
The same will happen with Dropshot next Season once it leaves the Competitive rotation and is replaced with Snowday.
Competitive
Season 20 Competitive has started!
Similar to previous Seasons, a soft rank reset has been applied to all Competitive Playlists.
For Season 20, Competitive Dropshot replaces Competitive Snowday.
For Season 20 only, we’ve also added the new 4v4 (Quads) to the Competitive rotation.
Tournaments
Season 20 Tournaments are live.
New tournament reward items have been added!
Any unspent Season 19 Tournament Credits have been automatically converted into Season 19 tournament rewards.
Specifically, Tournament Credits have been converted into the highest-level reward you’re capable of earning based on your Tournament Rank and the amount of Tournament Credits you have remaining.
Every player who played in at least one tournament in Season 19 will receive one All-Star Cup!
New Content
Introducing the all-new Boostfield Mall Arena!
Grab a slice and check out Boostfield Mall, now live!
4v4 Upgrade + Two New 4v4 Arenas!
Now known as 4v4 (Quads), this mode will feature two larger Rocket Labs Arenas: Sunset Dunes (Quads) and Midnight Metro (Quads). These larger arenas will better accommodate eight players.
The new 4v4 Arenas are larger in both length and width compared to Standard Arenas.
Height remains the same for balanced aerial play.
Expanded the number of boost pads and pills to support larger team sizes.
Featuring 4 new wall-mounted boost pills for unique boost routes.
Kickoff positions align with Standard Arenas for fairness.
Demo respawn points mirror Standard logic but are adjusted for arena size.
Standard field lines and markings are retained for familiarity.
New Middle Rotation Line (MRL) added to encourage more efficient rotations.
This mode will be included in Competitive rotation only for the duration of Season 20, marking Rocket League’s first new Competitive Playlist in almost seven years!
Competitive 4v4 (Quads) will function the same as all other Competitive Playlists and will contribute towards your Season Reward Level. You’ll be able to qualify for the main Season Rewards!
Competitive 4v4 (Quads) will also provide special Titles for Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend players. Season Rewards!
This mode will also be available as a Casual Playlist, but will not be available in Private Matches, Free Play, or Exhibition at launch.
4v4 (Quads) replaces Knockout for the Season.
4v4 (Quads) permanently replaces 4v4 (Chaos) in the Casual Playlist.
Overall, the 4v4 upgrade keeps the core Rocket League feel while supporting the chaotic, high-energy gameplay of eight players on the pitch.
We want to hear your feedback, so let us know what you think over on our social channels! This will help inform potential improvements in the future.
Community Spotlight: Lethamyr
To celebrate Lethamyr's contributions to the Rocket League community, all players have the chance to claim the “CARTOGRAPHER” Player Title for free in the Item Shop, now through September 25 at 9 AM PT!
Free Login Reward
Players will unlock the Mad Rad Wheels just for logging into Rocket League anytime during Season 20. Sooooo rad.
Changes and Updates
Change to Competitive Playlist Access
New Driver Challenges
New players now see a dedicated New Driver tab in the Challenges menu. They’ll be required to complete these Challenges before they can access Competitive Playlists.
Challenge tabs now include: New Driver, Weekly, Season, and Limited Time Event.
The New Driver tab disappears once all the New Driver Challenges are complete.
Goals of New Driver Challenges
These Challenges will measure players’ skill, placing them in an appropriate starting rank when they unlock access to Competitive Playlists. This should help new players get into Competitive Playlists sooner. It should also reduce instances of smurfing to help ensure fair and fun matches!
There’s still more work to do to combat smurfing, but we’ll keep you updated along the way.
Changes to Rocket Pass Progression
Tier Up Notifications
Get instant feedback when tiering up with a new pop-up seen when you’re not in a match.
Reward Highlights
High-value rewards now stand out more in the Rocket Pass menu.
No More Premium-Only Challenges
All Weekly and Seasonal Challenges are now available to everyone.
More Value! Season 20’s Rocket Pass now includes:
5 Goal Explosions
4 Special Edition Wheels
3 Universal Decals
Credits Earned Sooner
Recover your entire Credit investment before Tier 70, with 100-Credit increments along the way.
XP Progression Overhaul
Private Match XP
Playing your way now counts! Earn 2 XP/sec in Private Matches (up to 600 XP per match).
No bonuses apply (e.g. win bonus, daily win, multipliers). Only time-based XP is earned.
Private match post-game now shows a full XP breakdown screen.
More XP Challenges
A larger pool of XP-granting Challenges will help you progress faster.
Replaced Drops with XP Rewards
Weekly Challenge: 10,000 XP
Season Challenge: 15,000 XP
LTE Drops (like Golden Items) will be replaced by XP or themed event rewards.
Playtime XP Increased
We’ve doubled the amount of Playtime XP earned in Online Matches!
Score multipliers and win bonuses remain unchanged.
Challenge Updates
All Challenges are now available to all players with no Rocket Pass Premium requirement.
Changed Weekly Challenges from 3 Free and 3 Premium to 5 available to all players.
Season Challenges changed from 6 Free and 6 Premium to 8 available to all players.
Starting with the Season 20 Challenge Reward, players will be required to complete 30 Challenges to unlock eligible items.
1v1 Scoreboard Update
1v1 Duel Matches (Online, Private Matches, and Offline) will no longer display Assists on the in-game scoreboard, and will instead show Demolitions.
ICYMI: Season 19’s Competitive Rewards
Main Rewards
Bronze in any Competitive Playlist: S19 - Bronze Decal
Silver in any Competitive Playlist: S19 - Silver Decal + previous reward
Gold in any Competitive Playlist: S19 - Gold Decal + previous rewards
Platinum in any Competitive Playlist: S19 - Platinum Decal + previous rewards
Diamond in any Competitive Playlist: S19 - Diamond Decal + previous rewards
Champion in any Competitive Playlist: S19 - Champion Decal + previous rewards
Grand Champion in any Competitive Playlist: S19 - Grand Champion Decal + previous rewards
Supersonic Legend in any Competitive Playlist: S19 - Supersonic Legend Decal + previous rewards
Grand Champion Title Rewards
Competitive Grand Champion in any Competitive Playlist: "S19 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text
Rumble Grand Champion: "S19 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text
Hoops Grand Champion: "S19 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text
Snowday Grand Champion: "S19 BLIZZARD WIZARD" in Crimson text
Supersonic Legend Title Rewards
Supersonic Legend in any Competitive Playlist: "S19 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text
Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S19 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text
Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S19 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text
Snowday Supersonic Legend: "S19 ICE TITAN" in Titanium White text
Bug Fixes
General
Corrected corrupted textures that could sometimes appear on the Tygris Car Body near the front two wheels.
Fixed an issue where some Car Bodies could be “wiggled” during kickoffs.
Fixed an issue where the brake calipers on the Bugatti Centodieci and Ferrari 296 GTB Car Bodies clipped into certain Wheels.
The "Time Remaining" setting will no longer appear in the Match Admin menu while the "Unlimited" Match Length Mutator is active.
Fixed an issue that allowed some players to join multiple Clubs. Club owners may notice adjusted rosters as a result.
Club names no longer clip through the banner color during the Club intro sequence.
Addressed a stutter that could occur when backing out of Blueprint previews.
Fixed an issue causing the Air Strike Goal Explosion to not behave as expected.
The THIS IS ROCKET LEAGUE Player Anthem now plays at the correct volume.
Fixed an issue where using a PS4 controller could still produce sound after setting "Controller Volume" to 0%.
Fixed an issue in the Neo Tokyo (Arcade) Arena where the ball indicator appeared blurry on glass surfaces.
Known Issues
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, check out our Known Issues page.
Blog Link: https://www.rocketleague.com/en/news/rocket-league-patch-notes-v2-56-season-20-live
