4v4 Upgrade, plus two new Arenas!

Rocket Pass

We’ve also made changes to how Rocket Pass progression works. You can read more about that below!

Pontiac Firebird uses the Breakout hitbox and Chevrolet Astro uses the Merc hitbox.

The Season 20 Rocket Pass is here, featuring now-stalgic rewards like Sonic the Hedgehog items and two new Car Bodies: Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Astro .

Challenges

Casual

The same will happen with Dropshot next Season once it leaves the Competitive rotation and is replaced with Snowday.

Snowday is rotating out of Competitive and sliding into the Casual playlist!

4v4 (Quads) is replacing 4v4 (Chaos) as the Large Party mode.

Competitive

For Season 20 only, we’ve also added the new 4v4 (Quads) to the Competitive rotation.

Similar to previous Seasons, a soft rank reset has been applied to all Competitive Playlists.

Tournaments

Every player who played in at least one tournament in Season 19 will receive one All-Star Cup!

Specifically, Tournament Credits have been converted into the highest-level reward you’re capable of earning based on your Tournament Rank and the amount of Tournament Credits you have remaining.

Any unspent Season 19 Tournament Credits have been automatically converted into Season 19 tournament rewards.

New tournament reward items have been added!

Introducing the all-new Boostfield Mall Arena!

Grab a slice and check out Boostfield Mall, now live!

4v4 Upgrade + Two New 4v4 Arenas!

Now known as 4v4 (Quads), this mode will feature two larger Rocket Labs Arenas: Sunset Dunes (Quads) and Midnight Metro (Quads). These larger arenas will better accommodate eight players. The new 4v4 Arenas are larger in both length and width compared to Standard Arenas. Height remains the same for balanced aerial play.



Expanded the number of boost pads and pills to support larger team sizes. Featuring 4 new wall-mounted boost pills for unique boost routes.

Kickoff positions align with Standard Arenas for fairness.

Demo respawn points mirror Standard logic but are adjusted for arena size.

Standard field lines and markings are retained for familiarity. New Middle Rotation Line (MRL) added to encourage more efficient rotations.

This mode will be included in Competitive rotation only for the duration of Season 20, marking Rocket League’s first new Competitive Playlist in almost seven years! Competitive 4v4 (Quads) will function the same as all other Competitive Playlists and will contribute towards your Season Reward Level. You’ll be able to qualify for the main Season Rewards! Competitive 4v4 (Quads) will also provide special Titles for Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend players. Season Rewards!



This mode will also be available as a Casual Playlist, but will not be available in Private Matches, Free Play, or Exhibition at launch. 4v4 (Quads) replaces Knockout for the Season.

4v4 (Quads) permanently replaces 4v4 (Chaos) in the Casual Playlist.