The full release is out now, with 3 main dungeons, several unlockable characters, more than 64 spell sigils, and the rogue-lite Abyss mode.

In addition, version 1.0.0 brings with it a handful of updates:

When you're defeated during a dungeon run, roughly 1/3rd of your gold and items will now be saved. This does not apply to Hard mode, where defeat will still lose you the gold and items you obtained during that run.

Updates to Anomaly battles: Reworked the buffs that can be applied to Anomaly enemies at the start of battle to better balance them. Added an additional award for clearing Anomalies: Enchanted Gold, which is an amount of gold coins that are not lost on defeat, even in Hard Mode. The amount of gold obtained scales with the difficulty of the battle.

Replaced the Healer starting class’s power: The new power grants temporary bonuses to damage dealt and damage reduction when you heal an ally or get healed. The latter applies to any source of healing, not just your own spells.

This should be an improvement over the previous Overheal ability, which only activated when you managed to heal yourself above your max HP. The Overheal ability still exists as a separate power you can find in the Dungeons or the Abyss.

Powers that upgrade some of your Spells now mention the increased mana cost of the upgrade. The Toxicity power now applies a 0-mana cost Poison effect to Spells, matching the free poison effect from the Poisonrot power.

Made the Echo Shield sigil, which deals damage then shields you the amount of damage dealt, available earlier (from the Forest midboss). In return, the Toxic Poison sigil is now available later, from the Manor midboss.

Updated the Hunter Swarm enemy’s attacks so it no longer is able to start the battle with a 10-damage attack.

Updated the “Nature Fairy’s Wrath” scroll: it now either deals 10 damage to the enemy or heals them for half damage, instead of either dealing 10 damage or healing 10 damage.

This will be the only major release for the game, but I'll still be making smaller updates as feedback comes in.

Thanks to everyone who played the demo, and I hope you enjoy the full release.