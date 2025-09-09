 Skip to content
Major 9 September 2025 Build 19917926 Edited 9 September 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bringing the Prologue up to date

The full game has been updated a few times since its 1.0 launch, and we are bringing all these updates to the Prologue as well! That means a lot of balance changes and bug fixes.

This includes these updates, and many bug fixes not mentioned in these.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1830970/view/517463774534307658?l=english
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1830970/view/499441143215293428?l=english
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1830970/view/507318638682833789?l=english

Fixed 19:10 aspect ratio

The Prologue was not playable in 19:10 because the Play/Continue button was "behind" the game's title; and therefore, a run couldn't be started. This has now been addressed.

Play the full version

Check out the complete version here which contains a lot more content and ways of playing the game!

