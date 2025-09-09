New additional level design
Longer duration for fallen soul shards
Biomes adjustments
Existing level adjustments
Hotfix for Blessed Water item
QOL adjustments and polish
More updates soon!
GnarlyTree Games
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update