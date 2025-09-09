 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19917918
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New additional level design

  • Longer duration for fallen soul shards

  • Biomes adjustments

  • Existing level adjustments

  • Hotfix for Blessed Water item

  • QOL adjustments and polish

More updates soon!

GnarlyTree Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 3781741
