Obstacle sets no longer repeat in a single run if possible



Upgrade/Ability selection now functions properly in right handed typing and numeric modes



The Assist Mode word length slider now displays properly when opening the Assist Mode menu



The Ability button can now be rebound for all control schemes



Your Ability button keybind will now be shown at the start of a run (does not apply to Classic)



Fixes a bug where the wordless firing enemy in the tutorial could still be destroyed with a word if you guessed it (this isn't realistically possible in Advanced mode, but could happen in Single Key mode accidentally)



Enemies that spawn in with a word or letter with a partial or total match with the player's currently-typed text will properly show the match in green



Fixed an error that would occur when spawning certain hazards



CIGS is over, and a ton of new people got to play the game, so this patch is mostly a bunch of fixes from feedback at the showcase. There's more coming, but after a bunch of work the last couple weeks and the showcase, I'm planning on taking a small break to play Silksong.Changelog