Changelog
- Obstacle sets no longer repeat in a single run if possible
- Upgrade/Ability selection now functions properly in right handed typing and numeric modes
- The Assist Mode word length slider now displays properly when opening the Assist Mode menu
- The Ability button can now be rebound for all control schemes
- Your Ability button keybind will now be shown at the start of a run (does not apply to Classic)
- Fixes a bug where the wordless firing enemy in the tutorial could still be destroyed with a word if you guessed it (this isn't realistically possible in Advanced mode, but could happen in Single Key mode accidentally)
- Enemies that spawn in with a word or letter with a partial or total match with the player's currently-typed text will properly show the match in green
- Fixed an error that would occur when spawning certain hazards
Changed files in this update