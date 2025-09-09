 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19917868 Edited 9 September 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
CIGS is over, and a ton of new people got to play the game, so this patch is mostly a bunch of fixes from feedback at the showcase. There's more coming, but after a bunch of work the last couple weeks and the showcase, I'm planning on taking a small break to play Silksong.

Changelog
  • Obstacle sets no longer repeat in a single run if possible
  • Upgrade/Ability selection now functions properly in right handed typing and numeric modes
  • The Assist Mode word length slider now displays properly when opening the Assist Mode menu
  • The Ability button can now be rebound for all control schemes
  • Your Ability button keybind will now be shown at the start of a run (does not apply to Classic)
  • Fixes a bug where the wordless firing enemy in the tutorial could still be destroyed with a word if you guessed it (this isn't realistically possible in Advanced mode, but could happen in Single Key mode accidentally)
  • Enemies that spawn in with a word or letter with a partial or total match with the player's currently-typed text will properly show the match in green
  • Fixed an error that would occur when spawning certain hazards

Changed files in this update

