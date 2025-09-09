 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19917800 Edited 9 September 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As a small independent studio, our goal has always been to deliver the highest level of player satisfaction, even with minimal resources. Every decision we make is guided by the desire to craft games that feel authentic and meaningful.

With today’s update, we’ve addressed key issues and improved the overall game experience. Additionally, we have completely removed all AI generated voices, we were unaware of the concerns and potential issues surrounding AI in video games. Some in-game audio elements had been created with AI, but all of them have now been replaced with real human performances. The game is now entirely free of AI generated material.

Your satisfaction is our highest priority, and your feedback is what helps us grow and improve. We are committed to listening to our players and evolving to provide the best possible experience.

With respect and gratitude,

Darkphobia Games

Changed files in this update

