Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞
The next update, I will be trying to get a recipe book made, and fix the Hats equipping/saving, but here are the few fixes I did for this little patch.
(as of v0.90.729.8019)
🔨Here are some things that I have added/fixed/changed.
Fixed some scrolling issues.
More optimizations
Fixed Beehives upgrade issues.
Fixed Progress Goal Popup issues.
Fixed Auto-Seeder issues.
Fixed Egg Delivery fella issues.
Fixed clicking back into the game, causing camera to shift randomly.
(?) = possible fix
📃Known Issues:
Hat UI is broken, and if a hat is equipped, it doesn't load back in
Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (possibly fixed)
Autoseeder has a couple of issues.
Strange visuals with the fellas after a while of playing.
(?) Performance degrades over time [Probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]
Crashes sometimes [Also probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]
Various visual issues
Cooking Pot uses wrong sounds
Thanks for checking out the game! :D
I will start adding new content soon, while continuing to fix stuff, so stay tuned.
There is also a mobile version. 📱
If you want to check it out, here's the link:
iOS: Tiny Terraces on iOS Android: Tiny Terraces on Android
*Note that these updates are delayed for mobile by a day or two, because they must get approval from Apple & Google before going live.
