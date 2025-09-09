Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞



The next update, I will be trying to get a recipe book made, and fix the Hats equipping/saving, but here are the few fixes I did for this little patch.

(as of v0.90.729.8019)

🔨Here are some things that I have added/fixed/changed.

​Fixed some scrolling issues.

More optimizations

Fixed Beehives upgrade issues.

Fixed Progress Goal Popup issues.

Fixed Auto-Seeder issues.

Fixed Egg Delivery fella issues.

Fixed clicking back into the game, causing camera to shift randomly.

(?) = possible fix

📃Known Issues:

Hat UI is broken, and if a hat is equipped, it doesn't load back in

Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (possibly fixed)

Autoseeder has a couple of issues.

Strange visuals with the fellas after a while of playing.

(?) Performance degrades over time [Probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Crashes sometimes [Also probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Various visual issues

Cooking Pot uses wrong sounds

Thanks for checking out the game! :D

I will start adding new content soon, while continuing to fix stuff, so stay tuned.





Try out the game if you haven't :)



There is also a mobile version. 📱

If you want to check it out, here's the link:

iOS: Tiny Terraces on iOS Android: Tiny Terraces on Android



*Note that these updates are delayed for mobile by a day or two, because they must get approval from Apple & Google before going live.