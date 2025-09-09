 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19917755 Edited 9 September 2025 – 22:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞

The next update, I will be trying to get a recipe book made, and fix the Hats equipping/saving, but here are the few fixes I did for this little patch.

(as of v0.90.729.8019)

🔨Here are some things that I have added/fixed/changed.

  • ​Fixed some scrolling issues.

  • More optimizations

  • Fixed Beehives upgrade issues.

  • Fixed Progress Goal Popup issues.

  • Fixed Auto-Seeder issues.

  • Fixed Egg Delivery fella issues.

  • Fixed clicking back into the game, causing camera to shift randomly.

(?) = possible fix

📃Known Issues:

  • Hat UI is broken, and if a hat is equipped, it doesn't load back in

  • Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (possibly fixed)

  • Autoseeder has a couple of issues.

  • Strange visuals with the fellas after a while of playing.

  • (?) Performance degrades over time [Probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

  • Crashes sometimes [Also probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

  • Various visual issues

  • Cooking Pot uses wrong sounds

Thanks for checking out the game! :D

I will start adding new content soon, while continuing to fix stuff, so stay tuned.



Try out the game if you haven't :)


There is also a mobile version. 📱

If you want to check it out, here's the link:
iOS: Tiny Terraces on iOS Android: Tiny Terraces on Android

*Note that these updates are delayed for mobile by a day or two, because they must get approval from Apple & Google before going live.

Changed files in this update

