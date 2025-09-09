This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server



How to Access the BETA?

v3.1 Beta does NOT require a DLC to use. Please visit the link below to switch to the beta branch.

Pre-Release 1.48 Release Notes:

Updated DSX to .NET 9

DSX now has an interactive tour guide to help explain the UI for new and existing users. This will help with the transition from v3.0.5 to v3.1 as well as highlight important new features. Guide can be skipped, or re-invoked from settings page.

Improved Internet Connection checks.

DSX Console has been updated with more info being returned with /listDevices (MacAddress, ActiveProfile, PowerState, BatteryLevel, ConnectionType, DeviceType, Name). There's also a new command to turn off a Bluetooth controller: /powerOffDevice <macAddress>. Test command button has been added to the GUI window to make it easier instead of writing.

Improved Input reading for PS VR 2 Sense Controllers

Added support for custom game cards in Installed Games Page

Fixed search not updating if there was text there when sorting/filters is being applied in Installed Games Page.

Improved backend for game detections to apply profiles set in Installed Games Page.

Updated to-Mouse modes with improved mouse movement, this adds support in games where mouse movement wasn't working like CS. Updated Flick-Stick backend

Touchpad, Sticks, Motion now gain updated Shortcut options for switching modes with a Toggle or Hold. With toggle you can switch to a mode with a button press, then press again to switch back to the previous mode. With hold, it will switch to the specified mode, and switch back to previous when button is no longer pressed.

Fixed gyro being inverted when it shouldn't have been.

Fixed an issue where FN/Paddles bindings were used with a non DS Edge controller causing instability.

Fixed some UI elements not updating from profile configuration in LED Page.

Renamed Cache and Logs folder to make it easier to find.

Added warning cards in Controller Mappings Page when Native Mode is being used.

Fixed List of Acive Actions UI width and scroll-bar being there when it shouldn't.

Fixed Joystick swap not working

Fixed L2/R2 Deadzone sliders going beyond the intended values in Controller Mappings Page.

Mod System: Forza Horizon 5 mod has been updated to use Race Element Mod by @ElementalFuture

updated translation files

Misc: bug fixes and general improvements





Happy Gaming,

- Paliverse

Your thoughts help us make DSX even better—if you’ve got a minute, a quick Steam review would mean a lot.