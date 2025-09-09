Welcome, happy people, to the latest update for Island Paradise!

A small update I prepared for you,



A new treasure event has become available on William's Island.

It can be found near the castle.



The weight capacity of the medium and small carts has increased by 30%.

The door on the rope bridge has been repaired.

More scrap and bottles have been added to the first island.

Clay and cotton have been added to Frank Island.

More animals have been added to Victoria Island.

Ambient sounds have been added to dense forest regions.

Sound effects have been added to stones, minerals and wood when collected with a tool.

There has been a major landscape change on William Castle in the snowy area.

A new frozen lake is now available to explore.

A new stone bridge and waterfall can be seen at the train station on William's Island.

The fishing areas on Simon's Island in the lake area have been repaired.

More stone is available to collect in the tropical area.

Furnaces now produce scrap metal when smelting ore and scrap, and the anvil now produces scrap metal.

Compost production time has increased by 100%.



We are constantly working on improvements and taking every feedback from you into consideration.



Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,

And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!



Thanks to everyone!

Stay happy!