10 September 2025 Build 19917630
Update notes via Steam Community

🎮 1.10 Update Notes

🛠️ Fixes and Improvements

  • Fixed the bug that caused players to get stuck in the vehicle. (Monitoring continues in case it reoccurs for different reasons.)

  • Leaderboard now shows the top 100 players instead of the top 50.

  • Players who earned money suspiciously are now hidden from the leaderboard.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the coin machine to display overly precise decimal numbers.

  • Fixed an issue where some numbers in the shopping cart showed too many decimals.

  • UI adjustments and updates were made.

  • Fixed an issue where the main menu disappeared when entering settings from the in-game menu.

  • Fixed the issue where trying to leave the car too close to obstacles caused players to get stuck.

⚖️ Gameplay Balancing

  • Earnings from vending machine tasks have been increased.

  • Starting money has been increased.

🆕 New Feature

  • Stock and Price Management app added!
    Now you can view all your products, check your stock, and change prices easily from one place.

✨ Don’t forget to add our upcoming new game to your wishlist!

Open link