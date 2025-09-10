🎮 1.10 Update Notes

🛠️ Fixes and Improvements

Fixed the bug that caused players to get stuck in the vehicle. (Monitoring continues in case it reoccurs for different reasons.)

Leaderboard now shows the top 100 players instead of the top 50.

Players who earned money suspiciously are now hidden from the leaderboard.

Fixed a bug that caused the coin machine to display overly precise decimal numbers.

Fixed an issue where some numbers in the shopping cart showed too many decimals.

UI adjustments and updates were made.

Fixed an issue where the main menu disappeared when entering settings from the in-game menu.